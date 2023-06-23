Tinubu Appointment: Ohakim Denies Leading Revolt Against Uzodinma

A former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has denied leading any form of revolt against the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Ohakim stated this while denying a report alleging he was leading a revolt against Governor Uzodimma over the latter’s refusal to support his ministerial aspiration in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The ex-Governor described Uzodinma as his bosom friend and trusted political ally, adding that those behind the reports were sponsored and trying to dent his image.

The statement released on Thursday read in part, “Against this backdrop, let me then state as follows: I do not have any issue, whatsoever, with my governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, to say the least, to lead a “revolt” against him.

“Senator Uzodimma is a bosom friend of mine and a trusted political ally. Apart from that, as a statesman and former governor of our state, I am obliged to support any incumbent governor or administration who is moving in the right direction, at least in the interest of the state and its people. I am personally committed to see Governor Uzodimma, whom I have known for upwards of three decades, not only succeed but also excel as a governor.

“Revolting against Governor Uzodimma would be tantamount to revolting against myself and nobody can revolt against himself. Or am I that foolhardy to revolt against a fellow whose performance as a governor has been quite overwhelming and who is getting accolades daily from the good people of Imo State?”