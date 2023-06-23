Super Eagles’ Jamilu Collins Returns To Training After 9-Month Injury

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Jamilu Collins, has returned to full training on Thursday, June 22, for the first time in nine months.

In August 2022, Jamilu Collins suffered a cruciate ligament injury during an English Championship match between West Brom and his club Cardiff City.

At the start of the 2022-2023 season, the 28-year-old had four straight good games before sustaining the injury.

In the last nine months of being sidelined, Jamilu Collins could not feature in 45 games for Cardiff City. He is now gearing up for the commencement of the pre-season and the 2023-2024 campaign.

In his first interview with Cardiff City TV after returning from his 9-month injury, Collins expressed his gladness and declared his preparedness for the coming season. He said “It feels amazing” to return to training.

“It was a long last season for me, so I feel really good to start my first, full pre-season with the team again. I’m really happy, I’m motivated and I’m feeling really good”, Collins continued.

“It was hard, but it is what we want. We have to try and see where our limits are. But, it’s just the first day. We will keep working harder and harder to push that limit and hit the peak.

“The spirit already is high. I love to see the smiles on the face of the boys, and the gaffer also is a lovely guy. You can see he is just making jokes around the players, and letting us know already from the very first start what he wants.

“The first conversation with him was really lovely from the start. He has already shown what kind of person he is; joking with the players, and obviously, the boys are smiling towards everything.

“That means a lot to me. Me and the boys, we have a really good connection. The players, the medical staff, the coaches, everyone was just lovely to me.

“From the first day, they really pushed me, and they made me feel good every single day of my rehab. I am grateful to have great lads like this.”