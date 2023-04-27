Super Eagles’ Jamilu Collins Reflects On His 9-Month Injury

Super Eagles’ defender, Jamilu Collins has described his nine months spell out of football as a “torrid period” for him.

Jamilu Collins who has played 25 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria was sidelined for nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Cardiff City.

The injury ended Collins’ 2022-2023 season prematurely but the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalist is on the verge of returning to full fitness currently after undergoing a successful knee surgery.

While describing his knee surgery as a process that looks like acquiring a new knee, the Nigerian international expressed his happiness at returning to training after a nine-month rehabilitation.

He continued by saying that it was a horrible affair and that his rehabilitation was difficult because it was the first injury in his professional career.

“I have never suffered any injury since I started playing football professionally and to go through a whole nine months without football was a torrid period for me,” Collins told thenff.com.

“The ACL injury experience was terrible and when treatment started it was like I got a new knee.”

He added, “I want to appreciate the new NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, coach Peseiro, Super Eagles’ Team Administrator Dayo Enebi, and my teammates for reaching out and showing me love during this period. It all mattered so much to me and I’m grateful.”