Nigerians React To Moment Tinubu Kissed President Macron’s 70-Year-Old Wife

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the moment President Bola Tinubu kissed the wife of President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron on her cheek.

In the video, Macron could be seen introducing Tinubu to his wife. Exchanging greetings, the Nigerian president placed a kiss on her cheek.

The couple later held hands with Tinubu after which a photo was taken.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had arrived in Paris, France on Tuesday evening, where he took part in the Global Financing Summit convened by President Macron.

This is Tinubu’s first official trip abroad since he was sworn in as president on May 29, 2023.

The two-day summit held at Palais Brongniart from June 22 to 23, considered opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted.

The video has since attracted reactions from Nigerians on the internet.

Reacting one user named Benny wrote: ‘Why did the woman quickly jump back.’

Cassandralious wrote: ‘It is called french kiss.’

Ivory2009 wrote: ‘Why will she allow an old man to be hasssing her like that with a kiss.’

Templar Landry wrote: ‘I so much love this man. This reminds me of his trademark style of blowing kisses at public events. He’s so woke.’

Mr Brown wrote: ‘Perfectly normal thing to do in France.’

ConfidentialDOc wrote: ‘When was the last time she was kissed at home like that?’

Richie240 wrote: ‘All I see is confidence! Nothing more!’