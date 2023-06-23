Moment Macron, Tinubu Exchanged Hugs At Paris Summit [Video]

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, exchanged hugs at the opening ceremony of the Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, who is traveling abroad for the first time as President, arrived in Paris on Tuesday for the two-day Summit.

The Nigerian leader, who was welcomed to the summit by President Emanuel Macron and his wife, share hugs with his host. President Tinubu also posed for photos with the French leader and his wife before the start of the event.

The summit, a two-day event taking place at Palais Brongniart in Paris, is designed to explore efficient ways to combat poverty and the negative impacts of climate change on the global financial system.

Tinubu Reportedly Fails To Join Paris Summit Economic Panel On Stage, Delegates Tasks To Nigerian Ambassador

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reportedly did not participate in a live economic discussion at the current world leaders’ Summit in Paris.

According to Peoples Gazette, Tinubu instead delegated the country’s ambassador to represent him.

The reason for Tinubu’s absence from the stage remains unclear, as his office had previously announced his presence in France to attend the summit and discuss Africa’s economic future.

Tinubu was expected to join the debate at 6:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. Nigerian time) on Thursday. His team had indicated he was ready for this appearance, his first since taking office as president on May 29.

In Tinubu’s stead, Nigerian Ambassador, Adamu Ahmed participated in the event, sharing the stage with notable figures like David Craig, co-chair of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD); Mark Carney of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ); Mary Schapiro of Bloomberg Global Public Policy; Sabine Mauderer of the Network for Greening the Financial System; and Catherine Mckenna, a United Nations special envoy.