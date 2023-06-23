Tinubu Arrives For Closing Of France Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Palais Broignart for the closing of Global Finance Pact in Paris.

Recall that Tinubu joined other world leaders in Paris, France, on the consensus for redesigning the global financial architecture, which will favour poverty reduction, debt restructuring or cancellation, and more consideration for vulnerable countries affected by climate change and Covid-19.

Welcoming guest to the two-day summit, French President Emmanuel Macron, said the Summit would focus on drawing up a new financial order that will scale up finances and support developing countries for energy transition, poverty reduction, while respecting the sovereignty of each nation.