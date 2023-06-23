Investigate Allegation Levelled Against Me By Adeleke – Former Senate Spokesperson, Basiru To IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has been asked to investigate the allegation levelled against the former Senate Spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru.

Naija News reports that the call was made by Basiru himself through a letter signed by his counsel Othuke Amata.

It was gathered that in the letter dated June 20, 2023, the former federal lawmaker called on the IGP to investigate an allegation by the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke against him and the state police over alleged disruption of public peace.

It would be recalled that Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement accused Basiru and the Nigerian Police Force of importing unauthorised policemen into the state to create confusion, and mayhem and destabilise its peace.

Rasheed further alleged that Basiru had submitted a list of top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Osun government for arrest on trumped-up charges.

Reacting to this, the former Senate spokesperson in the letter sighted by The Punch on Friday demanded investigations to correct whatever fear the allegations might have created about the police and his person.

The letter partly read, “It is against this background that we consider these allegations weighty enough to warrant a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police, who in this instance were specifically mentioned and subtly referred to by the Osun State Government to be in cahoots with our client to destabilise Osun State.

“This investigation, as stated by our client, is necessary to allay the fear that might have been created in the minds of unsuspecting citizens of the State that the Nigerian Police is partisan and also that our client is a man given to violence.

“We, therefore, at the instance of our client, humbly request that you use your good office to direct an immediate investigation into this weighty allegation of a planned invasion of Osun State with unauthorised police operatives by our client.”