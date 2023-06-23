I Was Invited To Join Ill Fated Titan Submersible – Ned Nwoke Speaks On How He Escaped Death

Nigerian billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko has revealed that the late British businessman Captain Hermish Harding invited him to the Titan adventure to the Titanic debris underwater.

Recall, Harding died with four others inside a submersible that imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean while en route to view the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, 2023.

Nwoko, husband of actress Regina Daniels, while paying tribute to Harding, disclosed, via his Instagram post on Friday, that he was not in that submarine because he was tied down with national duties.

Ned also shared series of photos of himself and the late pilot when they both embarked on an expedition to Antarctica, adding that Harding loved adventure.

He said: “I have lost a very dear friend and business partner. Captain Hermish Harding. We both went on a very dangerous expedition to the Southpole Antarctica few years back,” Nwoko said.

“He was a gulf stream pilot who flew across the world in a record-breaking exedition by Guinness world record for circumnavigation of the earth some years ago. He descended into the Mariana. He also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure but I was tied down with national duties. Above all, he was a partner on the various researches into eradication of malaria in Africa project. He was very enthusiastic about it and always gave his support at every given opportunity.

“His last message to me was this last Sunday when he told me they were ready to dive to the Titanic if the weather permits. He loved adventure and challenges. My heart bleeds for his dear wife and kids who have become family friends over the years. We will surely miss his wealth of experience.”

Harding and four others who went on the ill-fated adventure paid £200,000 each for the trip.