Fuel Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Reveals When Nigerians Will Get Palliatives

President Bola Tinubu on Friday disclosed that Nigerians would get palliatives following the removal of subsidy on petrol in the country.

The President who gave the assurance while speaking to some Nigerians in France and other neighbouring European countries however said money has to be saved before the government can embark on palliatives.

Explaining how he prevented the organized labour from proceeding with their planned strike action over fuel subsidy removal, Tinubu disclosed that he had to convince them to reason along and allow the government to save first, or else he would also join them in the protest.

He said he told them: “You want money increase in palliative, transportation what are you protesting about? Are you sharing part of the subsidy? if you protest, I will join you and protest and they stopped. No protest.

“Palliative we will get but we have to save the money in order to embark on palliatives.”

Why I Suspended Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu on Friday revealed more details on why he suspended Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu who opened up during an interactive session with Nigerians resident in France and neighbouring European countries said the country’s financial system under Emefiele was rotten.

He said the system allowed few people to make money illegally while Nigerians in the diaspora were unable to send money home because of multiple exchange rates.

President Tinubu however said such happenings have now become things of the past as the person responsible for such is in the hands of the law enforcement agents.