Expect 16 Projects In My First 100 Days In Office – Fubara To Rivers Residents 

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked the residents of the state to expect at least 16 projects to be commissioned within his first 100 days in office.

Naija News gathered the governor made this pronouncement on Friday after an inspection of some of the schools and roads that are under construction in four local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Fubara, while reiterating his mantra of continuing and consolidating his predecessor’s achievements in infrastructure delivery noted that the projects are scattered all over the state.

The governor said “Part of our ‘hundred days in office’ achievement is to ensure that we complete a good number of the projects we inherited from our predecessor.

“As you saw yourself, I am very, very convinced that by the time we will be doing our hundred days in office, we will have more than 16 projects if not about 20 to commission, to show we really mean business for the people of Rivers State.”

Hitherto, the inspection, Fubara swore in the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and one more commissioner, tasking them never to let his administration fail.

The governor defied the rain to undertake the inspection of some ongoing projects by the state government, in an effort to continue and consolidate the achievements of his predecessor.