Adamu Garba Reacts To Picture Of President Macron And Wife ‘Struggling’ To Hold Tinubu’s Hands

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Adamu Garba has reacted to a picture of President Bola Tinubu with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

In the picture, Macron and his wife can be seen standing side by side with Tinubu, holding his hands whilst also laughing.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had arrived in Paris, France on Tuesday evening, where he took part in the Global Financing Summit convened by President Macron.

This is Tinubu’s first official trip abroad since he was sworn in as president on May 29, 2023.

The two-day summit held at Palais Brongniart from June 22 to 23, considered opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Garba stated that the President commands power and respect wherever he goes.

Garba wrote, “They are both struggling to hold his hand, tell them that he is the President of Nigeria and not that of France.

“President Tinubu commands power and respect, everywhere he goes.”