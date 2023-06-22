Why Tinubu Stopped APC Chieftains From Accompanying Him To Paris

Reports have indicated that President Bola Tinubu traveled with a light delegation to Paris, the French capital.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu on Tuesday, arrived in Paris, France, for the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

The President will participate in a two-day summit, June 22nd, and 23rd, that will look at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies struggling with the effects of COVID-19 and energy crisis.

However, a source who spoke under the condition of anonymity told Vanguard that unlike what was obtained in the past when the president goes on a foreign trip with a large delegation made up of party chieftains, Tinubu decided to go with a light delegation to Paris.

The source explained that some of the governors are trying to lobby for ministerial positions but Tinubu is avoiding them.

The source said: “For now, Tinubu is trying to avoid these former northern governors; he is trying to distance himself from them.

“Some of these former governors had wanted to accompany the President to Paris but he refused and insisted that he would only attend the summit with his aides.”