Watch How Shettima Was Welcomed At His Alma Mater, University Of Ibadan

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, stormed his alma mater, the University of Ibadan, for the 528th inaugural lecture.

Naija News reports that Shettima attended the event alongside the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In the video sighted online, the VP and his entourage were welcomed amidst cheers and loud ovations from the audience as they walk to take their seats.

See the video below:

Shettima Apologizes Over Controversial Comment

Meanwhile, Kashim Shettima has given clarification to his comment during the 10th Senate leadership tussle a few days ago.

It could be recalled that the in the build-up to the election of leaders of the 10th National Assembly, Shettima, during a meeting with some lawmakers, said, “Under the current dispensation, the worst incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Shettima’s comment was criticized by some Muslims.

Naija News understands that Shettima made the statement while appealing to senators-elect to support President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) choice of candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

However, while speaking during a recent interview with BBC Hausa, Shettima said his utterances were misunderstood, and he had no intention of defaming his religion.