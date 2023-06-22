This Is Not The Time For Salaries Of Elected Politicians To Be Increased – Peter Obi To Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has condemned the alleged increment of salaries of political office-holders, judicial and public office holders by 114 per cent.

Recall, reports alleging that President Bola Tinubu-led administration on Wednesday proposed a 114 % increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers, and judicial and public office holders.

The reports stirred outrage, with many Nigerians condemning the action of the new government.

Reacting in a tweet on Thursday, Peter Obi stressed that the increment of salary, whereas millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty, was done at an inappropriate time.

He further stressed that the new government should be more focused on cutting the cost of governance and alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians.

The tweet reads: “I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation.

“Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary. We are living in a time when an average Nigerian is struggling with many harsh economic realities, and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty. This is a moment when recent reform measures by the government have increased living costs astronomically.

“One would expect the leaders and public officeholders to focus on cutting the cost of governance, alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians. This moment calls for creative ways of pulling the majority out of poverty.

“In the immortal words of Shakespeare’s Julius Ceaser, “What touches us ourself shall be last served.” The leaders, therefore, should prioritize what affects the masses and those on the lower strata of society over themselves.

“The sacrifice, at this time in our nation, should be borne by the leaders. The increment should be reversed immediately, and the savings should be devoted to fixing education, healthcare and poverty alleviation especially in the remote rural areas.”