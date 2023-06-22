Shehu Sani Reacts To Reported 114% Salary Increase In Tinubu, Shettima Salaries

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has condemned the 114 percent proposed increase in the salaries of elected politicians.

Naija News recalls that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had called for a 114 percent increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the president, vice president, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public office holders.

RMAFC is saddled with the responsibility of determining the remuneration appropriate for political officeholders, including the president, vice president, governors, deputy governors, ministers, commissioners, special advisers, legislators, and the holders of the offices mentioned in Sections 84 and 124 of this Constitution.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Sani argued that raising the minimum wage of poor workers should come first before those in power.

The former lawmaker insisted that the money derived from the fuel subsidy removal should be spent wisely.

Sani wrote, “Raising the minimum wage of poor workers should come before that of the elites holding public offices.

“With this 114% increase, a Federal Legislator will earn about N2 million monthly salary and N25 million monthly running costs for his office. Money derived from the removal of subsidy should be spent wisely.”