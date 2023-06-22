Police Inspector Bags 22 Years Jail Term For Impregnating His Biological Daughter

An Inspector of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Niger State Command, Gbenga Fajuyi, has been sentenced to prison for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter.

It was gathered that the 47-year-old officer forcefully had carnal knowledge of his daughter in the year 2019 while she was still in secondary school.

In the case file marked SMC/MN, CR/06/2023, the prosecutor noted that Fajuyi sometime in 2019, in the Ungwan Nasarawa area of Tafa LG, lured his biological daughter, an SS1 student of Government Day Secondary School Sabon-Wuse, into his room and raped her.

“As a result, she was put into a family way and delivered a baby girl, and you warned her that if she told anybody, you would kill her,” the police report revealed.

Findings revealed that Fajuyi also strangled and killed his daughter’s baby days after she delivered.

During the police Investigation, Fajuyi confessed to the commission of his offences.

“After delivery, you took the newborn baby to a nearby river and strangled the baby to death”, the police prosecutor, Inspector Lawrence Owette, told the court, noting that the three-count charge contravened Section 18 (2) of the Niger State Child Right Law 2010, Section 390 25 (3), and 397 B of the penal code.

When the charges were read to him by the Presiding Senior magistrate, Christy Barau, the suspect pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, the court insisted that due to the serious nature of the offence, and asked the police prosecutor to prove his case and bring along his witnesses and evidence to enable the court to give him the maximum punishment in accordance with the offences he committed.

Naija News understands that the prosecutor called the investigating police officer, who invited both the mother of the girl and the girl, and they claimed the father had canal knowledge of his daughter from age 12 until she got pregnant at the age of 13.

Delivering judgement, the court’s presiding senior magistrate, Senior Magistrate Christy Barau, described the convict as a monster who, as a law enforcement officer that was supposed to protect the little girl, ended up putting her into adulthood.

She then pronounced that Fajuyi will spend the next 22 years at the Minna Correctional Centre without the option of a fine, and the sentence was to run concurrently