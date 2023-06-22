Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 22nd June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 22nd June 2023.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu is set to fill no fewer than 2,000 vacant positions following Monday’s dissolution of governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies. The President, it was gathered on Wednesday, would fill the positions mostly with members of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The Guardian: Amid rising burden of removing subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on civil servants, self-employed, private sector workers and the unemployed, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has proposed to raise the salaries of public office holders by 114 per cent, setting the stage for a more complex minimum wage negotiation process.

Vanguard: The Debt Management Office, DMO, has warned the Federal Government against additional borrowing, saying 73.5 per cent of revenue generated this year will be used to service debt. According to the DMO, the projected FGN Debt Service to Revenue ratio of 73.5 per cent for 2023 is high and cannot support higher levels of borrowing, and is also a threat to debt sustainability.

The Nation: Labour centres in the universities are divided over the student loan policy initiated by the Federal Government due to begin in September. The policy has further deepened the division between the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Daily Trust: Not less than 201 people have been reported killed within five months in 27 attacks in seven local government areas in Plateau State, Daily Trust reports. The killings occurred between January 19 and June 20. The local governments are Riyom, Bokkos, Jos South, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Mangu. The figure is based on data sourced from reported killings in the state, therefore, the casualty figure may be higher.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.