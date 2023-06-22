It Took Two Years For Me To Rediscover Myself After I Gave Birth – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, has opened up on how she has been able to manage her career and motherhood.

The singer disclosed that it took her two years to get her groove back after giving birth to her only child and daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

The mother of one stated this during an interview on Cool FM.

According to Simi, she can now manage her career alongside being a mother after three years.

She explained that she found herself again after her daughter turned two and slowly began to rediscover herself.

During the interview she was asked, “How’s your little baby? You got a little carbon copy of yourself that is one of the most interesting people already. What’s that like?”

She replied, “Oh my god, she is [one of the most interesting people already]. It is a lot of things at the same time and I feel like the more time I spend as a mom, my feelings about it evolve. And I remember – she’s 3 now, she just turned 3 last month – and I remember that I just started to find myself again last year. Just right after she turned 2. It’s almost like – I don’t know, I guess everybody experiences it differently, but for me, it’s like in your world, few things are dimmer to you but certain things are clearer to you. It’s like your brain just hones in to this whole mothering thing, that’s how it was for me.

“2 years later after I had my child, I feel like I started to see myself a little more. When I say see myself, I mean notice myself, like oh you’re still there. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s like the tunnel vision became a little bit wider, and I was just able to see and experience myself a little bit more. And so it can make you really vulnerable, but it’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like that’s the most incredible thing I have ever done and everyday, I am grateful to have that opportunity. But it’s not easy.”