‘How DSS DG’s Wife Threatened Me, Vowed To Prevent Me From Becoming Governor’

The governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, also known as Abba Gida-Gida, has narrated what transpired between him and the wife of the Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, earlier in the year.

Speaking on Tuesday while interacting with Islamic clerics at the Kano Government House, Governor Yusuf accused Bichi’s wife of threatening to prevent him from becoming Kano State governor in the 2023 elections.

The Governor slammed some Islamic clerics who went to radio stations to blame him for the clash with the DSS DG’s wife without knowing what exactly transpired between them.

He said: “After DSS personnel molested our people, I met her to complain that they were beating us. She went berserk and started insulting me and my father. She said, ‘I swear, we will never allow you to become governor of Kano State’.”

Yusuf claimed that the DSS DG’s wife after that, prevented him from boarding a commercial plane after duly paying for his ticket.

He added that some Kano clerics also criticized him despite being the victim and without hearing his side of the story.

The Governor stated that he would respect all religious leaders in the State but warned that he would not tolerate those who opt for unscrupulous criticisms of his government among them.

Naija News recalls that Bichi’s wife was alleged to have ordered the arrest of the then governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party at the Kano airport.

The motorcade of the NNPP governorship candidate was said to have caused a gridlock around the entrance of the VIP lounge of the Kano airport, which delayed Bichi’s wife from gaining entry.

The NNPP governorship candidate and Bichi’s wife were both headed to Abuja.

The incident reportedly led to an altercation that resulted in the alleged detention of Yusuf by DSS operatives and the involvement of the police.

Thereafter, Bichi’s wife was said to have boarded her flight headed for the federal capital territory (FCT).