Hold Tinubu Accountable For His Campaign Promises – IPC Tells Media, CSOs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be held accountable for all promises he made during his 2023 election campaign tours across Nigeria, the International Press Centre (IPC) said on Wednesday, June 21.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the stakeholders’ round table on accountability, incorporating the public presentation of independently compiled campaign promises of Tinubu and the launch of an iOS/web app of media code for election, the IPC Executive Director, Lanre Arongundade, charged the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to hold the incumbent president accountable on his promises for Nigerians during the electioneering period.

According to Arogundade, the event yesterday was to sensitize the media and civil society to their oversight functions as an institution that is given the constitutional responsibility to monitor governance and hold the government accountable to the people.

Arogundade said: “During the campaigns, we documented the campaign promises of all the presidential candidates. Normally it is our tradition to publish that of the president so that we can look at these promises in our respective way.

“Maybe in the area of health, sports, education, whichever appeals to us we can begin to look at how they are implemented.

“These days we talk about solution-driven journalism but you can’t have solutions when you don’t pick promises, follow them, and ensure that they are actually implemented and also ask questions if there are implementation challenges or changes to that plan.”