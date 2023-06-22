Elon Musk, Zuckerberg Agree To Cage Fight

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, both leading figures in the tech industry, have publicly agreed to face off in a cage match.

Musk initiated the challenge on Twitter, to which Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, replied with a casual, “Send me the location.”

“The story speaks for itself,” a spokesperson from Meta commented in a chat with BBC.

In response to Zuckerberg’s acceptance, Musk suggested the “Vegas Octagon” as the venue.

The Octagon is the official stage for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events, located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Musk, who is turning 52 this month, humorously described his potential strategy for the match, tweeting, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

In another tweet, he confessed to a less-than-intense workout routine, saying, “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

On the other hand, Zuckerberg, 39, already has some experience in mixed martial arts (MMA) and has recently celebrated victories in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Twitter, the platform that hosted the challenge and acceptance, declined to comment when approached by the BBC.

The online confrontation between the tech moguls has sparked extensive conversations and debates on social media.

Internet users are avidly discussing the possible outcomes of the match, while others are creating humorous memes and fabricated fight posters.