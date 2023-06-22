DSS Storms Suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa’s Office, House, To Investigate Associates

The home and office of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have been searched by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This follows allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds from the sale of forfeited assets.

The suspended EFCC Chairman is currently in the custody of the DSS in Abuja, under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as EFCC chairman.

Bawa was suspended indefinitely as EFCC chairman by President Bola Tinubu on June 14, and shortly afterwards, the DSS took him into custody.

According to reliable sources that spoke with Punch, DSS agents searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, Abuja, in the presence of his wife and children.

An inside source revealed that DSS agents also searched Bawa’s office on the same day. They provided a search warrant for both locations.

The source stated, “DSS operatives stormed the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi on Saturday to search the office of the suspended chairman. But they presented a search warrant. Another set of DSS operatives also searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, and they met his wife and children in the house during the search.

“Bawa’s close associates at the office were also invited for questioning this week, and they’re being probed on allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds forfeited assets sold under Bawa’s watch.”

However, an anonymous government source indicated that the DSS has not yet pressed charges against Bawa, as their investigation is ongoing.

“The DSS is yet to charge him to court because they’re still carrying out their investigation,” the source said.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the DSS has obtained an ex parte order to extend Bawa’s detention in their facility during their continued investigation.

A government source suggested that this move by the DSS is to deter Bawa from challenging his detention in court.