DSS Grills Bawa Over Role In Naira Redesign, Others

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are interrogating the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over his role in the naira redesign policy.

Naija News reports that Bawa is currently in the custody of the DSS in Abuja, under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as the EFCC chairman.

He was suspended indefinitely as chairman of the anti-graft agency by President Bola Tinubu on June 14, and shortly afterward, he was taken into DSS custody.

According to Daily Trust, Bawa is been grilled by DSS interrogators over his role in the currency redesign policy initiated by the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who is also in the custody of the secret police.

A source told the newspaper that the suspended EFCC chairman is being grilled over allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds from the sale of forfeited assets, but his role in the cash crunch is the leading offense.

The source said the DSS has not revealed the offenses of the suspended anti-graft agency boss to the public and has not yet pressed charges against him as investigations are ongoing.

DSS Storms Suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa’s Office, House, To Investigate Associates

Meanwhile, the home and office of the suspended EFCC Chairman have been searched by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to reliable sources that spoke with Punch, DSS agents searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, Abuja, in the presence of his wife and children.

An inside source revealed that DSS agents also searched Bawa’s office on the same day. They provided a search warrant for both locations.

The source stated, “DSS operatives stormed the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi on Saturday to search the office of the suspended chairman. But they presented a search warrant. Another set of DSS operatives also searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, and they met his wife and children in the house during the search.

“Bawa’s close associates at the office were also invited for questioning this week, and they’re being probed on allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds forfeited assets sold under Bawa’s watch.”