The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has allegedly refused to put down his statement in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bawa, as gathered by Naija News has refused to corporate with the secret police, saying his detention is unlawful.

According to SaharaReporters, the suspended EFCC boss told DSS investigators that they had no right to detain him without charges, therefore he would not write his statement.

One of the inside sources on Wednesday told SaharaReporters that “The detained EFCC chairman has refused to write statements; he told DSS they have no right to detain him without charges.

“He was also accused of shielding former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari while helping him to hunt down his opponents.”

Another source also submitted that “So far since his detention, he has vehemently refused to cooperate with DSS investigators.”

It would be recalled that Bawa has been in detention along with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as both of them were suspended by President Bola Tinubu, and subsequently arrested and detained.

It was reported that Emefiele named Bawa as an accomplice in the Naira redesign scam that rocked the country some months ago.

A source had said “Emefiele who is currently cooling his feet in the cell of the DSS is the reason why the EFCC chairman has been detained overnight. Emefiele who is cooperating with the DSS claimed that Bawa was the one who raised a memo to former President Muhammadu Buhari, asking that the Naira should be redesigned to stem money laundering during the 2023 election.

“Bawa confronted him that he (Emefiele) and the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Malami were the ones that came to him to raise the memo because they suspected Tinubu had warehouses stuffed with naira notes.”