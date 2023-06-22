Amosun, Others Besiege Jumaat Friday Prayers To Beg Tinubu For Appointments

Reports have indicated that some governors are doing everything within their power to ensure that they make President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Sources informed Vanguard that some former governors like Senator Ibikunle Amosun are trying to realign and make amends with the president.

The source stated that Amosun alongside other politicians go as far as attending Friday Jumaat prayers where the president would be present.

The source said, “In some of the states like Ogun for instance, it is believed that the role played by Governor Dapo Abiodun during the APC presidential primary when he aligned with former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did not go down well with the president. The president has not made up his mind as to which bloc of the APC in Ogun will produce a minister.

“Some of them now ensure that they participate in the Friday Jumaat prayers where the president will be present. Amosun and a few other former governors were there.

“There is that crisis and the president is trying to avoid them.”

Another source stated that Tinubu is trying to avoid northern governors who are constantly trying to besiege him for appointments.

The source said, “For now, Tinubu is trying to avoid these former northern governors; he is trying to distance himself from them.

“The president is looking at appointing technocrats, especially from the north. In Kano, for instance, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso is being favoured ahead of the former governor, Alhaji Umar Ganduje.

“As far as the favored is concerned, Ganduje has lost Kano and the president believes Kwakwanso is more relevant to him at the federal level.”