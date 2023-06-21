Tinubu: He Is Now More Experienced And Matured Compared To When He Was Governor – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has said that President Bola Tinubu has started well as Nigeria’s President.

The PDP chieftain stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He noted that Tinubu’s early days as the president is better than his time as the Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007.

George who insisted that he remains a loyal party member of the PDP stated that he is not an enemy of the president.

He described Tinubu as a power broker.

The chieftain, however, insisted that the President must manage the people and the country’s resources well.

He stated, “The major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike me.

“I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military. You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering.”

Giving an assessment of Tinubu’s administration in the last three weeks, George said, “It is not a 100-meter race. He (Tinubu) is to manage his people and manage the resources of this country for the betterment of this country. He is just starting.”

The PDP stalwart said, “It’s not perfect but reasonable. At least, it is better than what we had known before when he was in Lagos. Maybe he was much younger at that time and no experience but now, Lagos is not Abuja.”