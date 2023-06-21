South-East Does Not Need Appointments From Tinubu Govt – Okechukwu

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, says the Southeast does not need political appointments from the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known in an interview with Daily Sun on Tuesday.

According to Okechukwu, the Southeast region needs infrastructure development more than political appointments, and other things from the Tinubu administration.

The APC chieftain, however, said the Southeast may turn out as the greatest beneficiary of President Tinubu’s administration at the end of the tenure.

He also expressed worry that the Southeast, which is a major tripod of Nigeria, does not have any real leadership position in the 10th National Assembly.

He said: “The question on the South East not getting a juicy position is germane. As a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am confronted on a daily basis with the same question.

“Permit me to state clearly that am not opposed to the South East getting juicy appointments in this administration; I am cleaning this fog so that those food-is-ready politicians will not smoke me.

“I repeat that I am not opposed to anyone from the South East getting juicy appointments, what I know as a historical fact is that if it is good in any geopolitical zone of our dear country, it will be good to Ndigbo. Nobody can kill the beetle; we live in all the nooks and crannies of our dear country and invest therein. This is the position one of my mentors, Senator Chuba Okadigbo of blessed memory kept reminding Ndigbo when he was alive.

“However, as one posited earlier, democracy is a big elephant with many parts and its growth throughout history has been incremental. Democracy is not revolutionary but evolutionary; therefore the South East maybe turn out as the greatest beneficiary of President Tinubu’s administration in the fullness of time. An Igbo adage admonishes that you don’t count your gain until the market is over.”