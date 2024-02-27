South-East Joins Hardship Protest

Amid reports that residents of South-Eastern States will jettison the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) hardship protests against the President Bola Tinubu led government, pictures of the ongoing protest from the labour union in South-Eastern states have continued to emerge.

Pictures from Anambra State, the home state of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, shows that citizens turned-out for the hardship protest.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of an increased call for demonstration against the increased hardship suffered by Nigerians that prominent individuals and bodies from the South-eastern region including Ohanaeze Ndigbo among other have advised residents of the region to shun any form of protest against the President Bola Tinubu led government.

However pictures from the Anambra NLC hardship protests indicates that there was a massive turnout from the first day of the NLC led hardship protest.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters, guided by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has surrounded the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to express their grievances over the mounting economic hardships and the upward spiral of living costs.

Protesters were seen carrying different placards that decried the state of the nation’s economy.

Naija News recalls the NLC had declared Tuesday 27th, and Wednesday 28th for nationwide protest to call the government’s attention to the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal policy and floating of the naira.

Despite a last-minute meeting with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) vowed to continue with the proposed nationwide protest holding today (Tuesday).