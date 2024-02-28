S’East Group Berates Pate Over Appointments In Health Ministry

South East Dynamic Youths, a southeast group, has attacked the coordinating Minister of Health, Ali Pate, over recent appointments within the Ministry.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group’s coordinator, Tony Obiogbolu, alleged that the minister failed to include south-easterners in his recent appointments.

Naija News reports that Obiogbolu called on President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the health minister and address the alleged lopsided appointments.

It claimed that despite having qualified candidates in every area where appointments were made, Pate purposefully left out individuals from the South East in his most recent selections.

He said, “While we as youths keep finding reason to believe in Nigeria, with the hope that one day it would treat us fairly, and give to us a sense of belonging, some Nigerians have continued to diminish such a hope.

“Pate in a manner that defied all logic and even sense of fairness decided to appoint directors to a number of agencies under his watch and deliberately excluded worthy Igbo sons and daughters who had demonstrated brilliant scholarship and professionalism in their various fields of endeavour.

“It did not matter to him whether these persons possessed the much needed experience or not, for Pate because they were Igbo, they were qualified for exclusion.

“We in the South East Dynamic Youths Movement will not accept such and we are giving Pate two weeks to rescind such an exclusive policy or face the wrath of our youths in calculated measures.”