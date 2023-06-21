List Of Appointments Made By President Tinubu Since Assuming Office On May 29

President Bola Tinubu has so far made some critical appointments since assuming office as the leader of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Naija News reports the President has so far appointed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Chief of Staff and his deputy, as well as the State Chief of Protocol.

Also, President Tinubu has appointed some special advisers and senior special advisers.

Most recently before he departed Nigeria for France on his first official trip as the President of Nigeria, Tinubu announced the sack of the nation’s service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and the Comptroller General of Customs and replaced them all.

Below is a list of the appointments so far made by the President since he assumed office as well as the state of origin of the appointees.

Secretary To The Government of the Federation (SGF): George Akume (Benue)

Chief of Staff: Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos)

Dep Chief of Staff: Ibrahim Hadejia (Jigawa)

State Chief Of Protocol (SCOP): Kunle Adeleke (Oyo)

SA: Dele Alake (Ekiti)

SA: Yau Darazo (Bauchi)

SA: Wale Edun (Lagos)

SA: Olu Verheijen (Lagos)

SA: John Uwajumogu (Imo)

SA: Zacchaeus Adedeji (Oyo)

SA: Salma Anas (Borno)

SA: Hadiza Usman (Kaduna)

SA: Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

SSA: Abdullahi Gumel (Jigawa)

SSA: Olarewaju Ibrahim (Ekiti)

COAS: Taoreed Lagbaja (Osun)

CDS: Chris Musa (Kaduna)

CNS: Emmanuel Ogalla (Enugu)

CAS: Hassan Abubakar (Kano)

CDI: EPA Undiandeye (C/river)

IGP: Kayode Egbetokin (Ogun)

CGC: Bashir Adeniyi (Osun)

NSA: Nuhu Ribadu (Adamawa)

The President also appointed new National Guards Commanders. They are:

Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander

Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Other Military Officers appointed for the Presidential Villa include:

Maj. Isa Farouk Audu (N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery

Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament

Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in-Command, State House Armament.