Just In: President Tinubu Arrives In France (Video)

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in France for the Global Financing Pact Summit convened by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu’s official Gulfstream jet took off from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 11:30 am on Tuesday.

The two-day summit, scheduled for June 22 and 23, aims to assemble world leaders who will assess and approve an agreement with far-reaching implications.

Upon his arrival, President Tinubu was warmly welcomed by officials from both France and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in Paris, President Tinubu will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment,” said the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

This pact aims to address the harsh consequences of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath.

Leaders attending the summit will focus on restoring fiscal stability to countries grappling with immediate financial challenges, especially the most indebted nations.

They will also work on mobilizing innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change, fostering development in low-income nations, and encouraging investment in eco-friendly infrastructure in developing economies.

According to Alake, President Tinubu, along with other global leaders and financial experts, will discuss holistic strategies for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in poverty rates.