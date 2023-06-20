President Tinubu Heads To Paris For Global Financial Summit

President Bola Tinubu left Abuja for Paris on Tuesday, embarking on his first foreign journey as President.

His official Gulfstream jet took off from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 11:30 am.

The two-day Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is slated to run from June 22-23, 2023, at the Palais Brongniart.

In Paris, President Tinubu will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment,” said the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

This pact aims to address the harsh consequences of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath.

Leaders attending the summit will focus on restoring fiscal stability to countries grappling with immediate financial challenges, especially the most indebted nations.

They will also work on mobilizing innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change, fostering development in low-income nations, and encouraging investment in eco-friendly infrastructure in developing economies.

According to Alake, President Tinubu, along with other global leaders and financial experts, will discuss holistic strategies for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in poverty rates.

The goal is to facilitate access to finance and investment to spur inclusive growth.

President Tinubu, who is expected to return on Saturday, will be joined by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials.