Tinubu Holds Strategic Meeting Ahead Of Paris Summit [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday held a strategic meeting with stakeholders ahead of the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held to discuss what Nigeria stands to benefit from the two-day global Summit.

The New Global Financial Pact Summit is slated for June 22nd and 23rd in Paris, France.

Tinubu at the summit, will join other world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Tinubu “will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.”

It added that The Nigerian leader and the “other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.”