Farmers To Buy Fertilizers At N19,000 Per Bag As Gov’t Begin Burden Alleviation

The market price of fertilizer is currently N26,000 but farmers in Gombe State would buy a bag at N19,000 per bag for the 2023 farming season, the state government revealed.

The development is coming as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya-led administration flagged off the sales and distribution of fertilisers for the 2023 farming season.

A statement by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, explained that the state government decided to embark on discount sales to alleviate the financial burden on the farmers.

He added that the governor directed that the commodity be sold at the price it was sold last year despite the increase in the commodity’s market price, Naija News reports.

Misilli added that the timely distribution of subsidised fertilisers for this year’s wet season farming aims to boost agriculture and ensure food security in the state, thereby creating wealth and providing employment opportunities for the teeming populace.

He also disclosed that Governor Yahaya has procured no fewer than 160 fertiliser trucks at the cost of N2.8 billion, “An addition of about 35 trucks from the quantity distributed last year.”

The statement added that Governor Yahaya also explained that his administration has put in place an effective framework for the sales and distribution of fertilisers across all the 114 political wards of the state “To ensure that the commodity reaches the real farmers at the grassroots.”

The governor cautioned farmers against diversion or any form of mismanagement of the commodity, adding that the law would take its course on anybody found wanting.