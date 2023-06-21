Don’t Write Yourself Off Because You Were Sexually Molested In The Past – Bakare Advises Married Couples

The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has advised couples to ensure that their union brings glory to God.

Bakare gave the admonition at the launch of a Bible-based book titled ‘The Proverbs 31 Couple- A Balanced Approach To Building A Kingdom Marriage’ written by Pastor Morin Osunmakinde.

The book, which the author described as ‘The Breath of God on the marriage institution’ was launched in Abuja, Lagos, and Leicester, United Kingdom.

Speaking at the launch, Bakare who attended the book presentation with his wife, Olayide commended Osunmakinde for coming up with the book.

He urged individuals who have been sexually molested not to write themselves off when it comes to having a successful marriage.

Advising couples to bring pleasure to God through their marriages, he said: “When I saw the book, I said for the first time, somebody is getting it right. Proverbs 31 is not just about the virtuous woman, it’s about the couple. It’s about the children, the family the race. And I don’t have an entitlement mentality to rise to praise. The father praises the woman, and the children praise the woman. It’s about family, it’s about women. It’s about Kingdom dynamics operating in the lives of married people.

“To be honest with you, it will take a faithful man to marry a virtuous woman. And please, don’t write yourself off because of your past or the challenges you faced as a child, someone raped you or abused you. Don’t write yourself off because the author of Proverbs 31 is Bathsheba and you know what happened to Bathsheba and David; how both of them stood before God and repented and they produced godly saints in the face of the earth.

“The question I like to ask people is ‘Is your marriage bringing pleasure to God? It doesn’t matter how close you are, if it’s not bringing pleasure to God, it’s a disaster.”