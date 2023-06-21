Cross River Announces Ban On Motorcycles

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu has announced the ban of commercial motorcycles from all major cities in the state.

The development was disclosed via a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

According to the governor, the decision was taken in a bid to create a safe and secure environment in the state.

He, however, stated that those who use their motorcycle for commercial purposes are allowed to operate in remote areas.

The statement reads, “The Governor, Senator Bassey Out after due consultation with key security chiefs in the state has directed a total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcycles within the Calabar Metropolis.

“Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city center.”

The state government also warned against the vandalization of public assets like streetlights, lamp posts, and traffic lights, advising criminals to desist forthwith as culprits will be made to face the full wrath of the law.