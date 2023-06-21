Alaba Market: Leave Lagosians Alone, You Are An IPOB Apologists With Double Standards – Omokri Blasts Ezekwesili

Popular Nigerian political analyst, Reno Omokri has berated the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili over her advice to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Ezekwesili, while reacting to the demolition of some distressed structures in the Alaba International market, had urged Sanwo-Olu to publish details of each demolished building and the reasons they were removed.

Ezekwesili insisted that doing this will show the general public that the exercise is not targeting the Igbos.

Reacting to Ezekwesili’s statement, Omokri insisted that the former minister is known for exhibiting double standards.

The political analyst argued that Ezekwesili is often quiet when the situation involves the southeast, but would speak up when an anomaly happens in other regions

He wrote, “IPOby Ezekwesili, remove your microfocus from Lagos and direct it to Anambra. Buildings are currently being marked for demolition in Anambra, and you were silent, only to roar when Lagos demolished structurally defective buildings whose owners were warned since 2016 to reinforce them or be demolished.

“This is the same Oby that danced naked in the streets when Deborah Samuel was burnt to death, but has remained silent till today after a pregnant Northerner from Adamawa, Harira Jubril, was killed by unknown gunmen in broad daylight, with her four underaged daughters, Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5; and Zaituna, 2.

“This is the same Oby that has also not condemned the killing of US embassy personnel by Unknown Gunmen in her state and close to her local government on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

“The same Oby that rolled on the floor of Aso Rock over #BringBackOurGirls. Yet, she never condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak in the Southeast on May 31, 2021. She has never spoken up or condemned the massacre of our soldiers, police, and paramilitary men and women by IPOB, ESN, and Unknown Gunmen.

“What is tolerated in Lagos won’t be tolerated anywhere else in Nigeria, including Anambra, where Oby Ezekwesili, who is now scandalizing Yorubas and the Lagos State Government, comes from.

“Oby will always cover anything that happens in the Southeast and blow out of proportion things that occur elsewhere. Just focus on your career as an IPOB apologist and stop gaslighting Lagosians.”