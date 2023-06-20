You Have Not Paid For Documents – INEC Tells PDP As Court Adds More Days To Present Witnesses

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not paid the required fees to get the certified true copies of documents it is seeking from the commission.

The accusation was made on Tuesday in court at the resumed hearing of the PDP suit before the presidential election petition tribunal challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election in Nigeria.

The statement from INEC follows the submission by the PDP counsel, Chris Uche that his client has not been able to get all the documents needed to be presented as evidence in court in support of its petition due to the difficulties encountered in getting them from the electoral body.

Uche however said INEC brought CTC of voters registered for the FCT, although not all and they wished to tender them as exhibits.

Following his presentation, INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Counsel to Tinubu, all objected to the admissibility of the document.

The court however admitted it as evidence.

Meanwhile, the PDP was expected to close its case today (Tuesday) but the tribunal added two more days to the initial days given to the PDP to close its case based on the holidays declared in between the time the party was meant to tender documents and field witnesses.

Counsel to PDP told journalists that they have fielded 25 witnesses and will make it a round-up number of 30. The remaining 70 witnesses, will come in the place of tendered documents.

The matter was adjourned till Wednesday for the continuation of hearing.