Tinubu’s Arrogance Will Land Him In Trouble – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, on Tuesday said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is arrogant and that his attitude will eventually land him in trouble.

In a post via his Twitter page, Charly Boy said he is surprised some Nigerians are hailing Tinubu after a few days in office as Nigeria’s President.

According to him, all that the president is doing now is helping him buy public opinion and acceptance by ‘Mumu’ Nigerians and distract them while his administration achieves its major aim.

Charly Boy, however, said Tinubu can not “cage” the country as he did in Lagos when he was governor.

“Only me just dey Laff for the Mumus wey dey clap for TINUBU. Many of us know say, all dis one e dey do na wash.

“But him arrogance and do anyhowness go land am for trouble. Him fit cage Lagos but never Nigeria.

“All dis 419 moves is designed to buy needed public opinion and acceptance by Mumu Nigerians and distract dem while they achieve their major aim. No talk say AreaFada no tell us,” Charly Boy wrote on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has said President Tinubu is working tirelessly to ensure that his administration fulfils the campaign promises made to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Communication, Strategy, and Special Duties, Dele Alake, made this known in a chat with Arise News on Monday.

Alake said President Tinubu works between 18 to 20 hours each day since his assumption of office on May 29 and has been a hard worker since his time as the Governor of Lagos State.

The presidential aide added that Nigerians are now commending President Tinubu on social media for the key actions taken so far in the last three weeks in office.

Recall that Alake had said that it would not take Tinubu up to 60 days to assemble a team of competent hands to work with him in the incoming government.

The Special Adviser to the President said he did not take his principal more than three weeks to form his cabinet as governor, stressing that two months is too long for him to form his cabinet.

In a chat with the Punch, Alake stated that a month is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in.

He had said: “I told you in an earlier interview that it didn’t take Asiwaju more than three weeks to form his cabinet as governor. That was as at that time. I think 60 days is even too much. A month, maximum, is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in.”