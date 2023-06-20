Tinubu Meets Airtel Executives In Aso Rock [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, met with top executives of Airtel, one of the country’s telecommunication giants.

Naija News reports that the President met with the telecom executives at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Airtel team includes the Global Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Sunil Bharti Mittal; the Chef Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Africa Group, Segun Ogunsanya; and other members of the Airtel board.



In a statement released via his verified Twitter handle, President Tinubu said he had a productive discussion with his guests and welcomes investors who are committed to the real development of the country.

The president added that his door will remain open to investors willing to commit resources to his government’s development mission of economic empowerment, growth, jobs, and opportunity for all Nigerians, especially the young people.

Recall that the Nigerian leader met with top executives of Exxon Mobil, two weeks ago days after announcing the removal of fuel subsidy.

The delegation includes President, ExxonMobil Upstream; Liam Mallon; Chairman/MD, ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria, Richard Laing, and General Counsel, Mobil Producing Nigeria, Adesua Dozie.

Tinubu said the meeting marks the continuation of his administration’s efforts to secure the collaboration of critical players in the oil sector towards ensuring stability, transparency, and fair competition in the sector.

See some of the photos below: