Tinubu Meets Exxon Mobil Executives At Aso Rock [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met with top executives of Exxon Mobil, days after announcing the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that the President met with the oil executives at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The delegation includes President, ExxonMobil Upstream; Liam Mallon; Chairman/MD, ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria, Richard Laing, and General Counsel, Mobil Producing Nigeria, Adesua Dozie.

In a statement released via his verified Twitter handle, President Tinubu said the meeting marks the continuation of his administration’s efforts to secure the collaboration of critical players in the oil sector towards ensuring stability, transparency, and fair competition in the sector.

Recall that the President, on Wednesday, met with some members of the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN).

The oil marketers were led to the meeting by the former President of the association, and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

The President’s meeting with the oil marketers comes amid the controversy and protests trailing the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

However, after the meeting, the oil marketers pledged support for the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.