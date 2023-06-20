Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 20th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 20th June 2023.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu on Monday carried out a major shake-up of the nation’s security architecture with the immediate retirement of all the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba. Also affected are special advisers and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Guardian: President Bola Tinubu stamped his imprimatur as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, yesterday, when he sacked the entire nation’s Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, as well as the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.). Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja last night. In the statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the SGF Office, the President also upgraded Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser, Security Matters to National Security Adviser (NSA).

Vanguard: There was a gale of the sack in the nation’s security architecture, and ministries and parastatals, yesterday. There was a clean sweep as President Bola Tinubu retired all the service chiefs, advisers, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, and dissolved boards of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs and parastatal. The president also replaced some top military commanders in a move that shook the security firmament of the country.

ThisDay: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs as well as their replacements with immediate effect. Those sent on immediate retirement are the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen General Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Daily Trust: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday retired all service chiefs and appointed new ones. The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, was also replaced. Tinubu equally renamed Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA). He was last week named Special Adviser on Security Matters to the president.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.