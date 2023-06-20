Meet The New Chief Of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, on Monday, emerged as the new Chief of Air Staff following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that his appointment was made known in a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Wille Bassey.

Abubakar takes over from Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, who was appointed by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

Profile of New Chief of Air Staff

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar was born on September 11, 1970. He hails from Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State. He enlisted into the NAF as a member of NDA Regular Course 39 and was commissioned a Pilot Officer on September 19, 1992.

COURSES ATTENDED AND QUALIFICATIONS

a. Bachelor of Science Degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

b. Abinitio and Basic Flying Training Courses at the 301 Flying Training School Kaduna.

c. Basic and Advance Airborne Courses at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School Jaji.

d. Company Amphibious Operations Course at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School in Calabar.

e. Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji and

f. National Defence Course at the Nasser Higher Military Academy, Cairo – Egypt.

e. Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from ABU Zaria.

PREVIOUS APPOINTMENTS

a. Abubakar was the former Admin Officer 16 Engineering Wing, 1 Engineering Group NAF Makurdi.

b. Officer Commanding Admin Services Flight/ Group Public Relations Officer, 97 Special Operations Group NAF Port Harcourt.

e. Officer Commanding Yellow Squadron – Air Force Military School Jos.

f. Admin Officer Primary Flying Training Wing – 301 FTS NAF Kaduna.

e. SO1 Admin 301 FTS NAF Kaduna.

f. Officer Commanding ‘B’ Squadron (Do 228) – 81 Air Maritime Group NAF Benin.

e. Team Leader MILOB Team Site 615 Mahagi (Ituri Brigade) MONUC.

f. Aviation Planning Officer, MONUC Air Operations Kinshasa, DRC.

g. Commanding Officer Base Services Wing 81 Air Maritime Group Nigerian Air Force Benin.

h. Operations Officer Operational Conversion Unit 88 Military Airlift group Nigerian Air Force Lagos.

i. Operations Officer 88 Military Airlift Group Ikeja Lagos. Commanding Officer 21 Wing 88 Military Airlift Group Lagos.

j. Group Safety Officer 88 Military Airlift Group Ikeja Lagos.

k. Fleet operation officer – 011Presidential Air Fleet.

l. Commander 011 Presidential Air Fleet.

m. Chief of Staff, Mobility Command.

o. Director of Policy, HQ NAF.

p. Director of Operations, HQ NAF.

q. Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command.

r. the Chief of Standards and Operations, HQ NAF.

AWARDS/DECORATIONS

1. Distinguished Service Star.

2. Passed Staff Course (psc)

3. Fellow Defence College

4. Masters in International Affairs.

5. Member National Institute of Management.

6. Member Chartered Institute of Public Management.

7. Member Nigerian Institute of Safety Professionals.

MARITAL STATUS

Air Vice Marshal HB Abubakar is happily married with children.

HOBBIES

In his leisure time, the senior officer enjoys flying airplanes, reading, reflecting, and keeping fit.