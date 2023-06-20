Emefiele: High Court Delays Decision On Rights Suit

A High Court in FCT has delayed until July 13 it’s ruling on a fundamental rights case filed by the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Hamza Muazu set the date after hearing from all parties involved in the case.

Joseph Daudu, Emefiele’s counsel, contended that despite objections raised by the respondents, the court is indeed competent to hear the case.

He stated that the allegations against Emefiele are state-level offences, which the FCT High Court has the authority to adjudicate.

However, Tijjani Ghazali, representing the Attorney-General of the Federation, argued that the court lacks jurisdiction over this case.

Ghazali defended Emefiele’s arrest and detention by the Department of State Services as an administrative decision taken by a branch of the executive.

He emphasized that the court’s jurisdiction is determined by the remedies sought by a petitioner.

Ghazali thus asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that Emefiele’s allegation of unlawful detention is baseless since an FCT Chief Magistrate Court had issued the order for his detention.

I. Awo, counsel for the second and third respondents, also urged the court to dismiss the application, pointing to an existing order authorizing Emefiele’s detention.