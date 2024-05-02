DSS Speaks On Official Shooting Man At Lagos Filling Station

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims that its operatives shot someone in a filling station in Lagos.

Naija News earlier reported that a young man identifed as Toheeb Eniafe was shot and killed by security operatives in an incident at a filling station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited at Obalende in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Thursday.

Eniasa was in the queue to get petrol when the unfortunate incident happened.

While in the queue, two men, believed to be military officers, attempted to drive into the station to buy petrol.

They allegedly jumped the queue, prompting stiff resistance from people.

The military officers action led to a resistance spearheaded by Eniasa.

The situation further degenerated into a commotion and the eventual killing of the young man after one of the men shot him and fled the scene.

Some eyewitness in the scene had claimed that the perpetrator was a DSS official.

However, speaking via its X account, the DSS posted that enquiries about the matter should be directed to the police.

It reads: “The story that two DSS staff allegedly fired at a member of the public in a filling station and were also attacked by an angry mob in Obalende area of Lagos is NOT TRUE. The Police PRO in Lagos may be contacted for further enquiries on the incident, please.”