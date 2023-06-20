Asari Dokubo: Sowore Identifies Location Of Biggest Oil Thieves In Nigeria

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the last general election, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the biggest oil thieves in Nigeria are not in Niger Delta but in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The politician and news publisher alleged this while reacting to the comment of former militants leader in the Niger Delta, Asari Dokubo, when he visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last Friday.

Naija News recalls that during his visit to Aso Rock Villa, Dokubo accused the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy of being at the forefront of oil stealing in the Niger Delta.

However, while speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and book launch in Abuja, Sowore lampooned Dokubo, saying he only succeeded in reporting oil thieves to real oil thieves.

Sowore said: “I want to thank our traditional ruler for talking about oil thieves but he didn’t want to mention their names. I saw Asari Dokubo; he went to Aso Rock to mention the people who are stealing oil, and I was laughing that Asari went to report oil thieves to oil thieves. The biggest oil thieves are here and not in the Niger Delta.”

Naija News reports that former leader of the now-disbanded Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, pointed fingers at the military high command for involvement in oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region when he visited President Tinubu in Abuja on June 16, 2023.

Briefing the press after the closed-door meeting, Dokubo argued that average citizens lack the resources and technology needed for oil bunkering, particularly the complex process of connecting pipes directly to oil wells to extract the crude oil.

He said: “The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially.”

Dokubo pledged his support to the Federal Government to bring oil theft to “zero,” believing that the Tinubu-led administration would “fish out” the culpable elements in the military.

Despite denying the existence of a personal security force, Dokubo stated that he played a significant part in managing crises in the Niger and Kaduna regions.

He commended President Tinubu’s firm approach to national issues and called for the support of well-meaning Nigerians in bolstering these efforts.