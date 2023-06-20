Alaba Demolition: Move Your Investment To South East – IPOB To Igbos 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Igbo traders in the western and northern parts of the country to relocate their investments to the Southeast to avoid destruction.

The separatist group was reacting to the demolishing of some buildings at the Alaba International Market in Lagos over the weekend.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Tuesday, said to be forewarned is to be forearmed, Naija News gathered.

The group predicted further demolishing of building in other parts of the state for the same reasons given, therefore, Igbos should begin the relocation of their investments to the South East region.

He asserted that Igbo have constantly been victims of such economic and human destructions since the amalgamation of the country.

Powerful observed that “IPOB sympathizes with our brothers and sisters in Lagos, who are currently victims of ethnic profiling and prejudice against Ndigbo and all Biafrans in Nigeria.

”Biafrans have been victims of human and economic destruction from fellow Nigerians right from the amalgamation of the three major nations into Nigeria by Britain up to today.

“It is high time Biafrans say enough is enough! Biafrans have lost countless lives and properties in their many decades of existence as Nigerians through religious and tribal riots in Northern Nigeria.

“We came to understand that they are removing those buildings wrongly built on top of cannal but following the hatred Yoruba politicians had against Ndigbo our people must be prepared because they will come for other buildings within the market, IPOB call on our people to be ready.

“The ongoing destruction of major business places of Ndigbo and Biafrans in general, like portions of Alaba International Market, is one of their planned strategies to put a lot of Biafra hardworking youths into poverty.

“This is part of calculated strategies that will be rolled out in phases. Biafrans should not allow their hard earned money to be thrown into the Lagos Lagon as they have planned. It is time to return our families and investments home!

“We are calling on Ndigbo and Great Biafrans at large in Lagos and throughout the northern parts of Nigeria to return home and build shopping malls, modern markets, supermarkets, and plazas in Biafra Land.

“On the other hand, we encourage our people to begin large- scale farming of Biafran staple foods. We had developed a boyant economic region before the Nigeria government imposed their devastating economic policies that forced a lot of Biafrans out of the East.

“Dear Biafrans, it is time for us to think home. Nothing will happen to us. We must succeed because God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama is always on our side anywhere we go. Lagos is not Biafra land. If you are told to leave Lagos, do that with all pleasure . We have enough land in Biafra for any infrastructural development.”

While expressing its displeasure about the silence of some Yoruba leaders in the demolishing exercise, IPOB continued, saying “It’s unfortunate that many Yoruba elders are not speaking up against the ethnic attacks on Ndigbo and all Biafrans. However, we are urging Yoruba politicians not to destroy Biafrans’ properties but give them time to take their properties and their movable assets to Igboland.

“IPOB supports those calling for our people to come back home. What is happening is a divine arrangement to gather us closer to fight for our exit from Nigeria, which will occur shortly.

“Biafrans have tried their best to become Nigerians more than other Nigerians, but are left with no other options but Biafra Independence at this point. In the end, everyone will agree that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB have been right all along.”