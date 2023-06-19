Why I Will Marry A Man Like Sylvester Madu, Who Is Selling Okirika – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, has expressed interest in marrying a man like her colleague, Sylvester Madu, who went viral online for selling second-hand clothes popularly known as Okirika.

Naija News reported that Sylvester a few days ago addressed fans who expressed surprise over his choice of earning a living.

The actor while reacting after a video of him made rounds online, took to the video-making app, Tiktok to proudly show off his ‘business empire’ with multiple people selling various kinds of second hand goods.

The movie star who went live while at his business location also described those who found his “hustle” strange, as foolish.

Commenting on an Instagram blog, Didi Ekanam said she has so much respect for her colleague and he is the kind of man she will gladly marry.

The thespian added she would be willing to join her partner in such kind of business knowing she can have peace of mind.

She wrote: “I have so much respect for you sir… This is the type of man I can literally marry in a heartbeat and join him to hustle knowing that I can sleep well at night.”

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo, declared he is currently a native doctor while reacting to a video of his colleague, Sylvester Madu, who was spotted selling second-hand clothes called ‘Okrika’.

Reacting to the video, Ochendo, in what seemed like a joke, claimed he has turned to a native doctor and that people should leave Madu alone.