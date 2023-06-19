What You Should Know About New Police Acting Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday approved the appointment of DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the new Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Naija News reports that his appointment was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

What you should know about Egbetokun:

Kayode Egbetokun joined The Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, course 16.

The vibrant Acting IGP studied Bsc (ed) Mathematics at the university of Lagos and holds the masters of science degree in Engineering Analysis, Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University and MBA degree of Lagos state University.

Acting IG Egbetokun has served in several commands and held several sensitive positions within the Force including postings as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos, 2005 to 2007, Squadron Commander 5 PMF Benin, Benin City, OC Anti Fraud FCT Command, CSP “A” Lagos State Command, Area Commander Oshogbo, Osun State, Area Commander Gusau Zamfara State, Commandant Police Traning School, Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, CP Servicom, FHQ Abuja, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), CP Kwara State Command. He was CP (Admin) Medical, Falomo Lagos. He has also attended several courses locally and internationally.