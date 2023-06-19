State Police: Have You Seen How These Governors Tear Down Their Opponents Billboards And Shut Down Party Offices? – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has warned against the introduction of state police in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that there have been calls for the 10th National Assembly to revisit the issue of state police as it would guarantee greater efficiency in the country’s security network.

Speaking via Twitter, Sani, however, insisted that introducing the state police would give governors opportunities to persecute their opponents.

He pointed out how governors use their powers over land matters and state electoral commissions to fulfill their personal goals and wondered what would happen if they are eventually given the power to wield a weapon such as the state police.

He wrote, “You have seen how State Governors use their powers over land matters to persecute their opponents. You have seen how they control State Electoral Commissions for their parties.

“You have seen how they use state Environmental laws to pull down political campaign Billboards and shut down party offices. Wait and see how they will use state police.”

What If It Was Sowore That Was In Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Sani has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) ex-governors and appointees of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the ex-lawmaker taunted the APC in the wake of the report that the nation’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reportedly invited eight former ministers, who served under Buhari.

Sources disclosed that the eight former ministers were all invited for questioning over allegations bordering on corruption.

However, in a post via Twitter on Saturday, Shehu Sani alleged that ex-governors and past officials are jittery despite APC being the ruling party.

He further questioned what would have become their fate if the Presidential candidate of Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, was the one in Aso Rock.

He tweeted: “The Ex Governors and Officials of the past Government are jittery despite that it’s their party still in power, what of if it’s Sowore that is in the villa now?”